Some Genius Has Made The Simpsons Steamed Ham Scene Into A Playable Game

The Simpsons’ Steamed Hams scene has become one of the show’s most enduring gags.

It’s been remixed into dozens of different memes, including a version to the tune of Green Day’s Basket Case another to Feel Good Inc. by Gorillaz, and incredible mashup with one of the most famous scenes in Pulp Fiction.

But just when you thought there couldn’t be any new versions, a game developer who calls himself neodement has put together a Monkey Island/Maniac Mansion style point and click game based on the scene, called Steamed Hams: The Graphic Adventure.

This isn’t just a Youtube video or a meme either — there’s an actual playable version of the game here, complete with pixellated sprites of Skinner and Chalmers and old school midi music.

Catch a run through of Steamed Hams: The Graphic Adventure here:

