Some Huge News Regarding Off-Contract NRL Players Just Dropped
Triple M's Brent Read has dropped some big news regarding players off-contract as of November 1 2020.
Broncos superstar David Fifita was close to re-signing with the club.
Meanwhile, the Knights and Dragons were battling it out to sign NSW Blues representative Tyson Frizell.
However, negotiations all come to a halt for an indefinite period.
Ready also revealed the exact details behind the pay cut NRL players face; hear the full chat below.