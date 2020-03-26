Some Huge News Regarding Off-Contract NRL Players Just Dropped

Triple M's Brent Read has dropped some big news regarding players off-contract as of November 1 2020.

Broncos superstar David Fifita was close to re-signing with the club. 

Meanwhile, the Knights and Dragons were battling it out to sign NSW Blues representative Tyson Frizell. 

However, negotiations all come to a halt for an indefinite period. 

Ready also revealed the exact details behind the pay cut NRL players face; hear the full chat below. 

