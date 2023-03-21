Some Meat Substitutes In Supermarkets Failing To Meet Food Standards

New South Wales farmers urged Mid-North Coast residents to consider before purchasing food from alt-meat brand Impossible Foods as its plant-based chicken nuggets failed to meet Australian food standards.

During a random test conducted by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, they found that plant-based chicken nuggets contained calcium pantothenate.

Click and listen to the full episode below:

According to the National Institute of Health, calcium pantothenate is the calcium salt of the water-soluble vitamin B5.

However, it could cause serious health issues if people consume excessive amounts, and this substance is not permitted under Australian food safety.

NSW Farmers Poultry Manager Dave Banham said it was concerning to hear synthetic versions of popular children’s food were not meeting food safety standards.

“You want to be sure that the food you’re giving your kids is safe to eat, and this sort of case shakes confidence in synthetic food products,” Mr Banham said.

Mr Banham said synthetic or plant-based protein has grown in popularity in Australia.

“But until we know those processed products are 100 per cent safe, my family will be sticking with natural foods like real chicken.”

He said that the issue of ‘fake’ food labelling was the subject of a recent Senate inquiry, but consumption of synthetic, lab-grown or plant-based alternatives to meat was slowly growing.

“Synthetic or natural, the product needs to be safe, and we know animal-based proteins are safe.”

The plant-based chicken nugget products have been “blocked” from entering Australia, and this import ban only applied to one of Impossible Foods’ products.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: