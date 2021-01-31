Some Poor Woman Thought She Was In A Love Triangle With Nikki Sixx And Bret Michaels

Well if this isn't the most 1980's headline you've read this side of time.

American woman Tina has been taken on one hell of a ride after she was lead to believe she was engaged to Poison singer Bret Michaels and to make the situation messier than the Sunset Strip in the 80s, in a relationship with Motley Crüe bass player Nikki Sixx.

According to Tina she met them on Instagram and has been in a text relationship with the two glam rock icons, but never met up. Unfortunately has been sending these blokes money.

Tina's mate called on celebrity Dr Phil to help clear up the truth for her glam loving friend. The hero he is, Dr Phil spelled out the obvious to Tina, proving the relationships faker than Bret Michael's hair.

