"Someone Called The Cops" | Kenty Reveals The In-Fighting Occurring At The Bulldogs

Article heading image for "Someone Called The Cops" | Kenty Reveals The In-Fighting Occurring At The Bulldogs

Triple M's Paul Kent has shed some light on the in-fighting currently occurring behind the scenes at the Bulldogs. 

Kenty, Gorden Tallis and James Hooper were asked IF Trent Barrett was the right man to coach the club. 

It was here on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin where Kenty revealed all.

