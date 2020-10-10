Someone Hilariously Heckled Raiders Skipper Jarrod Croker During Our Interview
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Getty Images
Canberra Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker was hilariously heckled during his interview with the Saturday Scrum.
Croker was in the middle of answering a question about coach Ricky Stuart's decision to rest a number of key stars during the final round of the regular season when he was told to "cheer up."
Listen to the audio below:
Croker also discussed his side's win over the Roosters, the loss of Josh Hodgson and what it's like playing with John Bateman; hear the full chat below.