Someone Hilariously Heckled Raiders Skipper Jarrod Croker During Our Interview

Canberra Raiders skipper Jarrod Croker was hilariously heckled during his interview with the Saturday Scrum. 

Croker was in the middle of answering a question about coach Ricky Stuart's decision to rest a number of key stars during the final round of the regular season when he was told to "cheer up."

Croker also discussed his side's win over the Roosters, the loss of Josh Hodgson and what it's like playing with John Bateman; hear the full chat below.

10 October 2020

