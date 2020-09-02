After 8 long years, Something For Kate have announced the details of their brand new album.

The new album, The Modern Medieval is out November 20 and available for pre-order now.

The Modern Medieval is the band's first album since 2012's Leave Your Soul to Science, was recorded in Byron Bay and is an exciting mix of songs, with dynamic vocals, rich guitar, lush keys and frontman Paul Dempsey's compelling story telling.

Triple M listeners are already familiar with the ironically titled, first single from the album, Situation Room.

Listen to the band talk about the track:



Something For Kate have toured with David Bowie, have been playing around Australia for over 20 years, even Keanu Reeves is a fan!

Pre-order The Modern Medieval by Something For Kate and get more info:

