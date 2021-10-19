Son Of Queensland MP Charged With Child Exploitation Offences

The son of a North Queensland politician has been denied bail after being charged for possessing child exploitation material.

24-year-old Daniel Knuth appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

Knuth is the son of Shane Knuth, a Katter party state member for Hill.

He was charged with the child exploitation offences and four counts of failure to comply with requested reporting.

Knuth's arrest was made after probation officers attended his home and found illegal content on his mobile device.

The 24-year-old was in the midst of a four-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the same offences in 2019, hence abusing his probation after the discovery.

Magistrate Kenneth Taylor said "he is an unacceptable risk that if released on bail he would commit an offence".

"Also taking into account that if found guilty there would most likely be periods of actual imprisonment served on this occasion."

He will reappear in court in December.