Song Release Advice From Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson & Dave Gleeson Of The Screaming Jets

Old friends, Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon & Gleeso catch up on Triple M Nights

It's been a while since these two kicked back for a good chat, but there's no better time than now with the release of Phil's new solo record 'Somebody Else'. Reminiscing of when they first met in the late 90s - when The Screaming Jets took Grinspoon on their first national tour.

The boys talk upcoming Grinners shows, the heartbreaking floods in Lismore, downtime activities during the pandemic, kids, and the release of Phil’s new record. Revealing some insight on how Phil views releasing a song. With Gleeso sharing a great bit of advice he received from Bernard Fanning.

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen to the full podcast below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!