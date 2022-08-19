Sonja Hood joins JB & Billy after landing Alastair Clarkson

North Melbourne president Dr. Sonja Hood joined JB & Billy on the Rush Hour, fresh off the biggest signing of the AFL season!

The Roos were able to land four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson to steer the ship over the next five seasons, with the best coach of the modern era turning his back on interest from GWS before a last-ditch run from Essendon threw a spanner in the works.

But North were steadfast in their offer, and Clarko was announced this morning as Shinboner no. 781.

“I have to say [I was] pretty relived, I reckon that was off in the scale in relief [when Clarko signed on].

"I’m really pleased we didn’t have to go through with a plan B!"

