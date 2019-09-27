Sound The Alarm: Krispy Kreme & Golden Gaytime Have Launched The Collaboration Of Your Dreams

You know what would make your Friday 100 per cent better?

A Krispy Kreme X Golden Gaytime collaboration, that's what.

The doughnut king and ice-cream queen have teamed up to launch two new products that bring the best of both worlds to both our freezers and the baked goods aisle.

First up, the Krispy Kreme Golden Gaytime Doughnut.

Take what you're imagining, and triple it; we're talking a regular glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut, filled with Golden Gaytime toffee and vanilla cream and topped with chocolate and Golden Gaytime crumbs.

But wait, there's more.

Step up the Krispy Kreme Golden Gaytime ice-cream, which somehow manages to improve upon the classic Golden Gaytime like you wouldn't believe.

"We know our customers love a unique spin on our iconic Krispy Kreme doughnut, and this exciting collaboration is something Aussies have been ice-screaming for," Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Russell Schulman said.

"It won't disappoint."

The two products are available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores around the country from today - but only for a limited time.

Price-wise, you're looking at $4.50 for the ice-cream, and $3.50 for the doughnut OR you can combine "any two for $6.50".

Go on. Treat yourself.