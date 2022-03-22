Sounds of Rock Festival



Saturday 21st May at the Townsville Turf Club



Get your tickets at Oztix!





After doing everything possible to try make the Townsville event date possible in 2021, the anticipated Sounds of Rock Festival has been reschedule to SATURDAY 21st MAY, 2022!

All artists: James Reyne, Daryl Braithwaite, Black Sorrows, Dragon, Russell Morris, Wendy Matthews & Grace Knight, Boom Crash Opera and the Badloves are 100% confirmed for the rescheduled date. There are also more tickets available to head to oztix.com.au!

Patrons who have already purchased tickets please hold onto them, as they will be valid for the new date #Keepyourticket.

Townsville is about to experience a brand-new music festival, in beautiful North Queensland. The Sounds of Rock Festival will take place on Saturday 21 May 2022 at TOWNSVILLE TURF CLUB - and will feature some of the biggest names in Australian Music!

“We are so very stoked with this line up and it really caters for everyone,” says NUI Events spokesperson Trevor Sands. “So many of us grew up on this music - and we can’t wait to see everyone enjoying live music at its best!”

Promoters NUI Events have been blown away by the support they have received in bringing the inaugural event to Townsville.

Trevor went on to say “Our goal is to have major and quality events throughout QLD bringing the BEST acts we can to areas that often miss out and hopefully boost the tourism economy. We’ve invited some of the best artists in the country and can’t wait to put on an incredible show for all the North Queensland music-lovers!”,

On the topic of safety – NUI Events and all stakeholders want everyone to know that Safety is their number one priority, and all involved will be working to ensure all guidelines and regulations are in line with State and Federal Government Restrictions to provide a festival in a COVID-safe way. The artists have all been very supportive in making this event possible and have agreed to contingency dates if needed.