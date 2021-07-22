South Australia Exposure Sites Increased To 70

South Australia's swift decision to lockdown has controlled a further outbreak, but the total exposure sites where the risk of being infected has risen.

Six more cases were revealed on Wednesday, the spike justifies the need to stay at home after two locations are said to involve super-spreader events; the Greek on Halifax and a Winery in north-east Adelaide.

New legal directions allow a single person to visit a friend or other if they're home alone this lockdown, as Premier Steven Marshall reported two new cases at 11am on Thursday.

The case total is now at 14 - all of which linked to known outbreaks.

"We've got 68 exposure sites and some new ones that were added overnight ... it's really important we lock this down as quickly as possible," Premier Marshall said.

The long list of sites added including a Bunnings at Modbury where the cluster began - a man in his 80s tested positive for COVID–19 after being taken to the Modbury Hospital on Sunday night.

Elizabeth City Centre shopping centre and two nearby cafes have been named as among the most influential sites in Adelaide's coronavirus outbreak, as are several businesses in the city's north-east.

Anyone who visited Elizabeth City Centre on Monday, July 19, from 10:15am to 1:45pm must quarantine for 14 days.

St George Bakehouse and The Way Cafe at Elizabeth have both been named by SA Health as tier 1 exposure sites, along with a chemist, supermarket, dentist and chicken shop in Surrey Downs.

To view an updated list of exposure sites, head to SA Health now.

