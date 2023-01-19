South Australia First State Set To Introduce Voice To Parliament

South Australia is set to be the first state to have First Nations’ Voice to Parliament.

The move comes after the South Australia Greens confirmed they would back the State Government’s proposal.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister and Attorney-General Kyam Maher said he planned to introduce legislation for the First Nations' Voice early next month, with its implementation set for the end of the year.

“What SA is proposing is an Australian first – a fully elected Aboriginal body that will not only be a Voice to our parliament, but a Voice within our parliament,” Mr Maher said.

“This will be done through a series of elected local Aboriginal Voices and from there they will form a state-wide Voice that will have the ability to make an annual address to a joint sitting of parliament every year.

"It'll be the first in Australia, so it'll be very historic.”

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who have enrolled to vote will be able to elect a group of people from their geographical area – an even spread of men and women – under the new legislation.

Forty people would be elected, then 12 of those would form a state-wide Voice which could speak before any bill.

Voice members will also be permitted to attend two cabinet meetings a year, meet with state government department chief executives and question ministers about spending, policies and what is being done for Indigenous people.

