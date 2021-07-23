South Australia Has Record Testing Day With Over 23,000 COVID Tests

A record testing day for South Australia, with over 23,000 COVID-19 test results returned on Thursday.

A new testing site will open at Netball SA at Mile End, while the defence force will announce a facility at the Warradale barracks over the weekend.

Sites at Ridgehaven, Aldinga, Hampstead and the Repat will remain open until 7:30pm.

We've had one more confirmed case in the Modbury cluster - a man in his sixties who was at the Tenafeate Creek Winery on Sunday but was in quarantine when he returned a positive test.

