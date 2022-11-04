South Australia Maps Out Ban On Single-Use Plastics

South Australia will ban more single-use plastics, in an ambitious new plan over the next three-years.

The SA government aims to ditch a range of single-use plastic items, including plates and bowls by September next year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Briefing - serving up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you:

The second phase will then outlaw the use of plastic coffee cups and lids, produce bags and single-use food containers, along with a bag of other assorted items.

Plastic fruit stickers, soy and fish sauce containers, straws and cutlery attached to pre-packaged food will then be banned from September 2025.

“With dire predictions that our oceans will contain more plastic than fish by 2050, time’s up for single-use plastic,” Environment Minister Susan Close said.

“Single-use plastics are often used for moments but they last a lifetime in our environment.

“Moving away from single-use items has been welcomed by South Australians, and our community consultation has left no doubt the public expects more action on more items,” she said.

Companies will be encouraged to take up reusable, recyclable or compostable alternatives.

“We're building in lots of lead time for South Australian businesses, and there's a range of new programs to assist businesses transition away from single-use plastic into better alternatives.

“Many businesses have seen the writing on the wall and have already moved away from single-use items to embrace reusable and compostable items," Ms Close said.

SA was the first Australian jurisdiction to ban single-use plastic products in a bid to avoid waste and protect the environment.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.