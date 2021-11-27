South Australia Reaches 80% Vaccine Milestone

South Australia have reached the fully-vaccinated goal of 80%, three days after reopening of borders to the eastern states.

Premier Steven Marshall praised the efforts of South Aussies, saying "working together, we are charting a path out of the pandemic".

Major changes were announced to border rules recently, travellers are required to show proof of a negative test within the 72 hours before touching down in SA.

Chief health officer, Nicola Spurrier said the new rules significantly reduces the inconvenience for travellers who need to quarantine.

"We want everyone to be able to come to South Australia – whether that be residents returning home or travellers visiting their families for Christmas – while doing our best to reduce the impact on our state as our vaccination rates increase," she said.

"We can’t stop Covid-19 entering our state but we want to do it in the most controlled way to ensure we are protecting our community, our economy, and our health system."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.