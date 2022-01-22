South Australia's Covid Case Numbers Drop To 2,193

South Australia have record 2,193 new Covid infections which is a substantial drop from yesterday’s 3,023 cases.

The state has also recorded three more deaths taking the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 67.

There are currently 275 people hospitalised with the virus, 37 people in intensive care and seven people on ventilators.

These new numbers show that hospitalisations have decreased while admissions to ICU have increased.

According to SA Premier Steven Marshall, today’s case numbers are the lowest the state has seen in some time.

“[Today’s numbers reflect] a very significant fall and certainly our lowest number for a very long period of time," Premier Steven Marshall said.

Mr Marshall said the drop in case numbers could be as a result of warm weather conditions which could have deterred people from getting tested.

“The numbers do jump around a little bit and of course we had hot conditions yesterday and so there was a delay in PCR testing," he said.

While other states struggle to meet demand or RAT kits, Premier Steven Marshall said South Australia are having no such problems.

"We did have a massive delivery of RAT kits into South Australia yesterday — 722,000," he said.

"We certainly are not having supply problems there."

A total of 5,375 rapid antigen tests were distributed yesterday.

