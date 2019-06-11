South Australia scores fourth big lottery win in just ten days: one winner still at large

A Mount Gambier player is the fourth South Australian to score a division one prize in just 10 days, winning $1 million in last night’s Monday X Lotto draw – they just don’t know it yet.



The elusive winner holds one of the two division one winning entries nationally in Monday & Wednesday X Lotto draw 3876, drawn Monday 10 June 2019. Each entry takes home a division one prize of $1 million.



Whilst the mystery winner registered their entry to an EasiPlay Club card, their contact details are not up to date so SA Lotteries officials have no way of contacting them to break the life-changing news.



The winning entry was sold at Rosaville Takeaway & Lotteries, 234 Commercial Street West, Mount Gambier.



SA Lotteries is encouraging Monday X Lotto players who purchased an entry at the outlet to check their tickets as they could be walking around a newly-minted millionaire without realising it!



The win comes just two days after a Pooraka player scored a division one prize of $953,391.46 in Saturday X Lotto draw 3953, drawn Saturday 8 June 2019.



However how this Saturday X Lotto winner plans to enjoy their windfall will forever remain a mystery because they have chosen to remain completely anonymous and celebrate in private.



The mystery winner purchased their division one winning entry at Foodworks Pooraka, 39 Desmond Ave, Pooraka.



Foodworks Pooraka manager Corey Shilling said he was thrilled one of his customers had scored a division one win.



“It’s a good feeling knowing one of your customers is a winner!” he said.



“We’ve been telling all of our customers we’ve sold a major prize and they have seemed really excited about the win. I think they are hoping it will be them next!



“Congratulations to our winner!”



SA Lotteries spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said recent South Australian division one winners revealed they were counting down the days until they finished work forever.



“While we may never know how our Saturday X Lotto winner plans to spend their windfall, what we do know is it has changed their lives forever,” she said.



“If our mystery winner is anything like the other division one winners this month, they will be planning on giving up work for good and retiring early!



“We can’t wait to see if this trend of early retirement continues when our Monday X Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize.”



In 2018, Monday & Wednesday X Lotto and X Lotto created 194 millionaires across Australia.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 157 so far this calendar year, including 13 won by SA Lotteries customers.



In the 12 months to 31 December 2018, there was 280 division one winning X Lotto entries across the Lott’s jurisdictions, which collectively won more than $306.19 million.

