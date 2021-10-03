South Australia Tightens Border With Victoria After Fourth Covid Case

South Australia has added tougher border restrictions to regional Victoria after a woman tested positive for Covid.

The Mount Gambier woman was visiting family in Victoria when she contracted the virus and is currently in hospital with serious respiratory symptoms.

All passengers on board the flight JQ778 are in quarantine, and the woman’s four teenage children tested negative and are isolating at home.

South Australia Tightens Border With Victoria

As a result, our travel bubble with regional Victoria reduced on Sunday night from 70kms to 30kms, anyone crossing the border must be tested weekly.

While a requirement for residents crossing the border to have at least one dose of the vaccine is expected to be enforced later this week.

Genomic testing is underway to reveal whether the woman has contracted the Delta strain of the virus.

The downstairs female bathrooms at the airport have been listed as a tier two exposure site from 5.55 pm - 6.15 pm Friday evening, and the airport has been listed as a tier four.

Anyone who has been at these locations is being asked to monitor for symptoms.

