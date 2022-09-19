South Australia To Drop Mask Requirements On Public Transport

Masks will no longer be mandatory on public transport in South Australia due to a significant decline in Covid case numbers.

The decision to drop mask restrictions was made in an attempt to keep up with the same health restrictions as other states.

As per advice from the Acting Chief Public Health Officer Dr Chris Lease, the changes will come into action from Tuesday, September 20.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said the decision is a positive step toward recovering from the pandemic.

“Removing masks on public transport is yet another step towards our post-pandemic future,” he said.



“I have always said we will seek to remove restrictions where it is safe to do so, and the health advice supports today’s changes.



“Other states are moving to remove mask requirements on public transport, and we have always placed a high priority on national consistency when it comes to restrictions.”

The move follows the decision to remove all mask requirements on both domestic and international flights.

The South Australian government are also set to ease up restrictions surrounding visitors at aged care facilities.

The new restrictions will allow unvaccinated people to visit aged care facilities and will remove the cap on the number of visitors.

