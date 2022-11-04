South Australia To Outlaw “Stealthing” With Maximum Life Imprisonment

South Australia is set to joins other states in banning the act of Stealthing.

The sexual practice will be completely outlawed after the Criminal Law Consolidation (Stealthing) Amendment Bill passed through the state's parliament on Thursday.

The new rule will see offenders face a maximum of life imprisonment if they are convicted.

Stealthing is when a person misleads their partner into believing they're engaging in protected sexual activity.

SA-BEST MLC Connie Bonaros who put forward the bill 12-months ago, hopes the new legislation will instigate a cultural shift, criminalising the act.

“It is a violation of dignity and autonomy and we as politicians must do all within our powers to ensure the deterrents against offending meet community expectations while also sending a strong and clear message to the community,” she said last October.

“Commit an act of stealth and you could go to prison! - SA-BEST MLC Connie Bonaros

Last month a survey conducted by the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC), found that one in five people reported having been a victim of stealthing.

While a Monash University study from 2018, revealed that one in three women, and one in five men, had reported being stealthed while having sex with a man.

South Australia will become the fifth state to ban the act of stealthing. The ACT was the first jurisdiction to criminalise stealthing in October 2021, followed New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania.

