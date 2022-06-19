South Australia Trials Needle-Free Covid Vaccine

A new needle-free Aussie-made Covid vaccine, will undergo human trials this week.

The South Australian researched, designed, and manufactured vaccine is actually a spray, making protection easier for those afraid of needles.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The new development specifically targets the highly transmissible Omicron strain and according to its makers can be adapted to fight future variants.

Furthermore, the vaccine can be stored for up to five years, shipped at room temperature and manufactured locally in large quantities.

Designed by University of Adelaide researchers, the DNA-based vaccine will be manufactured at the hi-tech BioCina facility at Thebarton which already has approval as an advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing facility from US, Canadian and European authorities.

It will be trailed at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, in partnership with PARC Clinical Services and SA Pathology and could seek TGA consideration as early as next year.

Lead investigator Associate Professor Branka Grubor-Bauk, Head of Viral Immunology at the University of Adelaide’s Adelaide Medical School, is calling for 100 volunteers, with trials imperative to helping contain the virus and any other variants.

“We need to continue developing ‘next generation’ Covid-19 vaccines because the virus will continue to mutate, particularly in countries with low vaccination rates and high rates of uncontrolled transmission,” she said.

“As we live with Covid-19, we still have vulnerable populations at risk of severe disease. It is vitally important to evaluate variant-specific booster vaccines.” - Prof Grubor-Bauk

The vaccine is designed to be administered using a needle-free device which delivers a micro-jet spray of liquid, which penetrates under the skin and is said to be painless.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.