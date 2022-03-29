South Australian Essential Workers Protest The 'PM's Failure' Ahead Of Federal Budget

On the day of the federal budget, essential workers in South Australia will protest on Tuesday calling out Scott Morrison’s “three years of failure as a Prime Minister”.

In a united front, workers in health, retail, hospitality, teachers, and the community sector will take part with others around Australia in a “morning of action” particularly targeting the federal seat of Boothby.

Showing a united front with 10,000 across the country, around 150 workers are expected to protest in SA today, supported by social media, fixed and mobile billboard advertising “high visibility stunts” and "wobble boarding".

Dissatisfied workers will be holding placards today at several intersections including Greenhill Rd and Anzac Hwy, Diagonal and Brighton Rds, Sturt and Marion Rds, South and Daws Rds, Goodwood and Cross Rds and Unley and Cross Rds.

Throwing support behind the rally, SA Unions secretary Dale Beasley said Mr Morrison has “delivered nothing but high steps backwards for working people”.

“We have skyrocketing rates of underemployment and insecure work”

"We’re experiencing the highest ever rate of workers requiring more than one job to make ends meet," Mr Beasley said. "Most working people do not take multiple jobs by choice.”

