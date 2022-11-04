South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas On The State’s Bid To Host AFL Magic Round

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas joined the Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey and Jars and discussed the state’s bid to host the AFL’s Magic Round.

After revealing that there’d be discussion about a revolving host for the concept, Premier Malinauskas said SA is firm on wanting the first iteration of Magic Round.

"We don’t want seconds here, we want the first one," he said.

"I don’t mind saying to you, I’ve made it pretty clear to Gil (McLachlan, league CEO) and the AFL that if you go to Sydney first, have people turn on the television sets and there’s no one in the grandstand and the whole concept is a flop, then the sales pitch for the second year will be different.

“So let’s get it into Adelaide, let’s make it work, it’s a new concept, it worked for the NRL doing it in Brisbane, which is an NRL state, so it’s gotta come to Adelaide, put on a great show then everyone can back the Magic Round in from that point on."

