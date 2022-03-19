South Australian Voters Head To The Polls Today

South Australians are poised to vote in what some are calling the most important state election today.

With about 300,000 early ballots already in, the latest opinion polls have Labor’s Peter Malinauskas well positioned, with the Opposition only needing a 2% swing to pick up the necessary five seats.

Ultimately, the 1.2 million South Australians registered to vote, will play a significant role in today’s outcome, along with six independents whose support could steer either major party to form government if the result is a hung parliament.

First-term premier Steven Marshall along with his trusty public servants in police commissioner Grant Stevens and Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier have been credited with doing a stelar job in driving the states widely praised pandemic response.

However, troubles have piled up on the Marshall government since the borders opened and restrictions eased, along with a slow-burning factional war coming to its untimely end.

Meanwhile, Mr Malinauskas has led a strong campaign focused on education and health with promises to fix ambulance ramping and overloaded hospitals.

The Opposition leader plans to invest for the long term in education, training and skills in a bid to young people with the skills of the future for the jobs of the future.

While the Marshall government is focused on building a skilled workforce, in areas such as manufacturing, construction and food production, along with the cost of living.

Meantime, the latest YouGov poll showing that health and hospitals were rated the most important election issue, ahead of cost of living and the economy, while only eight per cent of voters felt the pandemic was the most important issue.

Despite how the votes fall today, a definite result by Saturday night seems unlikely. With postal votes yet to be counted.

If a hung parliament is the result, then it will likely take longer as either party will try their hand at wooing the independents.

More to come.

