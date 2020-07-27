South Australians told to come home

As of 12.01am on Wednesday 29 July South Australians in Victoria will no longer be able to return to their residence and quarantine.

State Coordinator, Commissioner Grant Stevens is encouraging any South Australian currently visiting Victoria to make their way home in the coming days.

“If residents return to South Australia from Victoria prior to Wednesday they are required to complete 14 days quarantine and have two COVID tests,” he said.

“Any South Australians, who do not have an essential traveller status on Wednesday 29 and want to re-enter the State after being in Victoria will be turned away at the border, including those arriving at Adelaide Airport.

The decision was made at a Transition Committee meeting this morning.

“This sends a strong signal about our level of concern in Victoria. Based on health advice we have decided to again strengthen our borders to protect the South Australian community.

Essential travellers living in cross border communities will be able to continue moving between the States.

The updated Cross Border Direction will come into effect at 12.01am on Wednesday 29 July.

There will also be changes to the Public Gathering direction, with guests at weddings and funerals to be capped at 100 people. Gatherings at private homes will be capped at 50 people. Further details on this will be provided once the direction is released.

“Further to these direction changes, from today businesses without a COVID Safe Plan or who are not abiding by their COVID Safe Plan they will be shut down until they can demonstrate they are complying with a COVID Safe Plan.

“This is another measure to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place to minimise unnecessary movement within the community as our businesses continue to trade.

“Any business shut down will have to demonstrate they have a COVID Safe Plan and are capable of following it.”

Updated Directions and Frequently Asked Questions will be available on www.sa.gov.au prior to Wednesday.