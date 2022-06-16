South Australians Warned Of Power Outage This Evening Amid Escalating Pressure On Electricity Grid

South Australians are being warned of a potential power outage this evening, as the nation battles an energy crisis.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) warns the state could reach a Lack of Reserve Level 3 status between 8.30 and 9.30 on Thursday, meaning load shedding may be required to ease pressure on the grid.

Residents in Adelaide's north west are being advised to prepare for a potential 45 minute blackout tonight.

It follows an extraordinarily move by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) on Wednesday to suspend the spot wholesale power price market until further notice.

In a statement on Wednesday, AEMO chief Daniel Westerman said it was no longer possible to reliably operate the power grid through regular market mechanisms.

“In the current situation, suspending the market is the best way to ensure a reliable supply of electricity for Australian homes and businesses,” he said.

“The situation in recent days has posed challenges to the entire energy industry and suspending the market would simplify operations during significant outages across the energy supply chain.”

Earlier, Premier Peter Malinauskas told reporters the nation’s energy crisis was a “market failure on a grand scale’’.

Mr Malinauskas is set to meet with Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen today, to pitch SA’s ambitious hydrogen plans to avoid the same situation occurring in the future.

“I’m particularly interested in what we can extract from the Commonwealth in terms of working with us on hydrogen,” Mr Malinauskas said.

SA has not rolled on manual back-ups since February 2017.

