South East Queensland Brace For Wild Weather To End Spring

Meteorologists have warned South-East Queensland residents of heavy rainfall ahead, with flash flooding days after the BOM confirmed a La Nina weather phenomenon.

After Gold Coast recorded 100mm of rain on Friday, the expectation is the city will face heavy rain for at least the next seven days.

Meteorologist Rod Dixon says looming storms may produce continued days of 100mm of rainfall.

"We just seen a real pickup in the showers on the Coast this morning, the bulk of the activity started to pick-up from the late morning to early afternoon."

The Queensland BOM has issued 'flood warnings' across parts of the city.

Brisbane and Sydney are also experiencing wild weather as Spring comes to an end, receiving "significant rainfall totals".

The Central Queensland town of Clermont recorded 169mm in the past 24 hours - forcing schoolkids to stay home.

