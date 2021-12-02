South East Queensland Likely To Face Further Flooding

Extreme flood warnings are still in place for Logan River as parts of central and southern Queensland face major flooding.

Massive clean ups are currently underway in the southern areas of Brisbane following extreme rainfall over the past week.

West Brisbane was faced with dangerous flooding which claimed the life of a 73-year-old Roma man.

The man was believed to have been driving a ute when it was swept into the nearby Oakey Creek on Kelvinhaugh-Yalangur Road at around 8AM on Wednesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

A man driving a second ute at the same time was also swept into the creek bt managed to free himself without injury.

The 73-year-old’s ute was not discovered until around 10:25AM.

Emergency services attended the scene where they attempted to gain access to the vehicle and retrieve the man’s body.

The extreme flooding caused major damage to multiple properties and swept vehicles into creeks forcing some Queensland towns to evacuate.

Meteorologists have warned that more dangerous flooding is ahead of us with rivers in some areas due to peak on Friday.

A warning has been issued to residents of the Goondiwindi region with the Macintyre River expected to rise to 10.7m which will be the highest since its peak back in 2011.

River levels are slowly easing in some areas including Cherwell, Burrum, Maroochy River, Burnett River, Brisbane River and other areas.

While the flood waters have caused extensive damage in many areas, South East Queensland is unlikely to face water restrictions over the summer period.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.