South East Queensland Lockdown Extended As Outbreak Grows

South-East Queensland has recorded 15 new covid cases, 13 all linked to the latest outbreak among several Brisbane schools will 2 are returning travellers isolated in hotel quarantine.

What many feared was confirmed, Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed Monday the lockdown across South-East Queensland’s 11 local government areas will be extended till 4 pm Sunday.

The 13 new cases tallied in just a few days bring the escalating outbreak's total number to 31.

"Seven new cases are students from Ironside state school. Five are related to Ironside state school, that's household members or family contacts and one case is linked to a confirmed case from the Karate school that trains at Ironside state school.” - Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

Sadly, Miles also confirmed the much anticipated annual Ekka won’t go ahead this year.

“I know that’s sad and disappointing for many many Queenslanders…We just can’t afford to have an event like that where people travel into town, circulate in large numbers, the risk is just too great,” he said.

The LGA’s under the stay-at-home order include:

Brisbane City

Sunshine Coast

Moreton Bay

Somerset

Gold Coast

Scenic Rim

Ipswich

Redland City

Lockyer Valley

Noosa Shire

Logan City

There are over 80 new exposure sites added to the Queensland Health website.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.