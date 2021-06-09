South East Queensland On High Alert After Positive COVID Case In Caloundra

A Melbourne woman has tested positive to COVID-19 on Wednesday, with reports she visited several sites on journey from Victoria to South East Queensland, via New South Wales.

The 44-year-old woman is currently located in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast, and left the city of Melbourne with her partner at the beginning of lockdown.

Visiting several popular stores, contract tracers have now revealed the extent of exposure sites while identifying six close contacts.

In response to the growing Melbourne outbreak, the pair fled the state on June 1 - sparking national concern for those along the South East coast. The woman and her husband arrived in Caloundra on June 5.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath confirmed the positive case, urging those who have visited the specific sites in both southern Queensland and across New South Wales to get tested.

"We do have a number of sites already in areas like Goodiwindi and Toowomba," D'Ath said.

"If you have been to one of the exposure sights, whether you have symptoms or not, we would like you to come forward and get tested."

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young explained that the husband has been admitted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a precaution.

"He's spent a lot of time with her in the car, so I'm quite concerned that he has been exposed and could become infected."

Police will investigate the couple's entrance into Queensland, as New South Wales Health prepares to issue more alerts.

CURRENT EXPOSURE SITE LIST:

JUNE 5

- Goondiwindi McDonald’s: 7.35am to 7.50am

- Toowoomba Caltex Super petrol station: 11am to 11.15am

JUNE 6

Sunny’s at Moffat Beach: 2.45pm to 3pm

Coffee Cat at Kings Beach: 3.30pm to 4pm

JUNE 7

Stocklands shopping centre at Caloundra – specifically Coffee Club and Kmart’s women’s section: 10.45am to 11.30am

Bunnings Caloundra: 12.10pm to 12.45pm

Kawana Shopping World: 1-2pm

JUNE 8

Taringa IGA in Caloundra: 3.50pm to 4.10pm

