South East Queensland On High Alert As Mystery Case Emerges

Queensland recorded two new local Covid cases on Thursday, including one mystery infection on the Gold Coast, unlinked to any cluster.

The fully vaccinated Uber driver in his 50s from Carrara had been infectious in the community for three days.

"We're working through it but aren't able to find a clear link to how he's contracted COVID," Acting Chief Health Officer Peter Aitken said.

"He's done all the right things, he's fully vaccinated and he's come forward for testing, but he does work as an Uber driver and has been exposed for three days in the community potentially infectious.

"So, I am saying to the residents of Gold Coast, if you have any symptoms, please come forward and get tested," he urged.

The second positive case was detected in a teenager from Beaudesert, linked to the Moree cluster.

The teen was infectious for several days in Warwick and Beaudesert, before testing positive while in home quarantine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she's not ruling out restrictions in the region if more cases pop up.

“If we see more unlinked community transmission on the Gold Coast in the next 24 to 48 hours, we may have to put in place some further restrictions," the Premier warned.

“Therefore, people should consider on public transport on the Gold Coast, they should consider about wearing a mask and also if they are in crowded situations.

In a bid to boost vaccination rates, 50 Queensland schools will be participating in a Super Schools Blitz planned for the weekend of November 20-21.



