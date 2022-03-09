South-East Queensland On Storm Watch With Heavy Rain Forecast

Queenslanders are being told to brace for severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, hail, damaging winds and flash flooding forecast for the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Far North Queensland.

The storm front is expected to stretch from Mackay, down to the border of New South Wales.

The news of more severe weather comes as south-east Queensland begins the clean-up operation from last week’s floods.

After being hit hard by floodwaters, over 1,200 ADF personnel have joined the massive clean-up operation.

ADF teams will be flying in supplies via eight helicopters to hard hit areas including Gympie and Ipswich.

Since the floods hit, over $930 million in insurance claims have been made by business owners and residents.

ADF Major General Jake Ellwood told Today the focus will now be shifted to relief operations.

"We've got 22 local government areas that have been affected," he said.

"In terms of making sure that people can safely access their properties, to make sure they can get around and start moving forward," he said.

"But obviously at the same time we need to be contemplating the longer term recovery."

