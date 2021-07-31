South-East Queensland To Enter Snap Lockdown From 4PM

11 LGAs have been affected

Article heading image for South-East Queensland To Enter Snap Lockdown From 4PM

The Queensland Government has sent 11 Local Government Areas into lockdown from 4PM this afternoon after the state discovered six new Covid-19 cases.

According to Deputy Premier Steven Miles, the new cases are believed to be linked to a student from a Brisbane High School.

All cases are confirmed to have the highly infectious Delta strain.

The snap lockdown will go into affect from 4PM today, finishing at 4PM on Tuesday and will affect south-east Queensland.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

The new restrictions will require people to only leave their homes for essential purposes such as grocery shopping, essential work, exercise (within 10km of your home) and medical treatments including vaccinations.

Only essential workers will be allowed to send their children to school.

Post

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the lockdown is strict but necessary to get the situation under control.

"We received the advice of the chief health officer, and the premier has ordered that we move strongly and implement all of the restrictions advised by the chief health officer," he said.
"We must go hard and go early and so from 4:00pm today, the 11 LGAs that currently have mask-wearing requirements will go into lockdown. This will be the strictest lockdown that we have had."
These LGAs include:
  • Brisbane City
  • Sunshine Coast
  • Moreton Bay
  • Somerset
  • Gold Coast
  • Scenic Rim
  • Ipswich
  • Redland City
  • Lockyer Valley
  • Noosa Shire
  • Logan City

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Georgie Marr

31 July 2021

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Lockdown
Covid 19
The National Briefing
Listen Live!
Lockdown
Covid 19
The National Briefing
Lockdown
Covid 19
The National Briefing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs