South East Schools To Close As Region Braces For More Wild Weather

Education Minister Grace Grace has announced that a number of schools throughout the south east will be closing as the region prepares for more wild weather.

Parents of students in certain areas are being urged to pick up their children from school early today in preparation for more wet weather expected to hit the region.

A small number of schools will remain open for children of essential workers but parents are advised to keep their children at home wherever possible.

Parents with children attending school in northern Moreton Bay, the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Wide Bay have been instructed to collect their children as soon as possible.

Schools in other areas will make a decision based on individual circumstances and will provide their students with updates as they become available.

Education Minister Grace Grace said ensuring the safety of all students and staff is of the highest priority.

“In addition to early collections in those areas today, tomorrow schools across the entire south east region will only be open for children of essential workers,” she said.



“However, the message is stay off the roads and stay at home unless you really need to be out.



“This weather is of serious concern.





“Please listen into your local media stations and follow BOM warnings so you have all of the latest information and stay safe.” - Education Minister Grace Grace

Tools and resources will be supplied for children forced to learn from home, online.

For more information on Queensland state school closures, follow the link through to the website.

