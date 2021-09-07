South-East Tasmania Braces For More Wild Weather

As predicted by the Bureau of Metrology wild winds have lashed Tasmania leaving widespread damage across the south east overnight.

Emergency services have responded to multiple reports of trees strewn across roads, powerlines down and structural damage to properties across the region.

The Tasmania Briefing

Various roads affected by trees and power lines blocking or partially blocking, include a high voltage power line blocking the Lyell Hwy has forced a closure of the motorway between Hamilton and Ouse and Dial Road at Peppermint Drive in Penguin is also completely blocked by fallen trees and power lines.

Meanwhile, homes across in Kempton, Ouse, South Arm, New Norfolk and North Hobart have been thrown into a power outage.

The Weather Bureau reported wind gusts of 109 km/h in the city at around 4am on Tuesday morning an influx of calls to SES and other services are anticipated throughout the day.

Meteorologist Luke Johnston said the damaging winds dealt a blow of carnage across central and southern parts of the state.

"Winds in Hobart have reached our damaging wind warning thresholds. We've seen lots of power outages over the south-east and I suspect quite a few wheelie bins knocked over this morning as well"

As weather incident reports continue to come through, motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.

Keep up to date on the storm damage and affected roads across the state on the Tasmania Police website here.



