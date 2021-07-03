Southeast Queensland Contact Tracers Investigate Source Of New Cases

Residents of Brisbane and Moreton Bay are still waiting to find out whether lockdown restrictions will be extended

The extension follows news that three new cases were revealed on Friday morning with a fourth case discovered on the Sunshine Coast late yesterday, effectively extending the Brisbane and Moreton Bay lockdown restrictions.

As of last night, the lockdown restrictions for most of Southeast Queensland and Townsville were lifted, while Brisbane and Moreton Bay were subjected to an extension on restrictions to further investigate the new cases.

Two of the new cases are said to be a Carindale mother and daughter who Queensland Premiere Anastacia Palaszczuk said had "...been out quite extensively around Brisbane."

Hopes are high for Brisbane and Moreton Bay residents that contact tracers will be able to isolate people connected to the latest Covid-19 cases, which could result in the Government putting an end to the lockdown from later today.

Premiere Palaszczuk says our contact tracers need to "...get on top of the issue quickly," so that the Local Government areas still affected by restrictions can get back to normal.

A press conference is scheduled at some point today and updates will be published as they become available.

