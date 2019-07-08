Southern Downs Could Face Emergency Water Restrictions As Early As This Month

Southern Downs residents are being warned that they could be facing ‘emergency water restrictions” as early this month.

The decision comes following Southern Downs Regional Council updated their contingency plan as dam levels continue to fall.

It means that residents would be down to just 90 litres per person per day, while standpipes would be off limits to public use.

Council would also use greater enforcement to ensure the restrictions are being followed with Warwick residents still using about 40 litres more than the current guideline of 120 per day.

Drought Minister David Littleproud on Emu Swamp Dam:

