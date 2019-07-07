Southern Downs Man Dies in SA Plane Crash

Sadly, a respected horseman from the Warwick Rodeo was one of two people to die in a plane crash at South Australia on the weekend.

The 59-year-old pilot also owned a horse stud at Greymare on the Southern Downs and a stockfeed company at Laidley.

The passenger, a 48-year-old Mum of five and retired Queensland police officer from Wynnum who made a last minute decision to switch planes, also died in the crash.

SA Police and Recreational Aviation Australia are investigating following the outback adventure that went horribly wrong for two much-loved Queenslanders.

