Southern Downs Regional Council Consider Legal Action Against Defamatory Social Media Defamers

Southern Downs Regional Council has come out swinging against online bullies.

Council has engaged a law firm to consider action against those who've made defamatory comments on social media about Councillors and their family members and Council staff.

Mayor Tracy Dobie says some users have crossed the line from free speech to defamation and the negative impact of social media harassment and slander extended beyond the defamed individuals.

Council does not believe this behaviour should go unchallenged and has enlisted the legal advice of law firm McCullough Robertson and will consider appropriate action against offending sites if necessary.

