Southern Downs Residents Urged to Limit Showers to 4 Minutes

All Southern Downs residents are being urged to limit their shower time to just 4 minutes.

The news comes as the region has just one month to go before it transitions to the CRITICAL WATER RESTRICTIONS which will see locals being limited to just 100 litres per person per day.

An information session will be held in Warwick and Stanthorpe over the next coiple of weeks to provide residents with more knowledge of the situation.

Extreme Water Restrictions are currently in place. Target water consumption:

Maximum 120 litres per person, per day - Extreme water restrictions apply to ALL urban and rural residents across the Southern Downs region to encourage the efficient use of water.

Tables 1 & 2 provide a guide for what are permissible and prohibited uses under extreme water restrictions. Penalties may apply for non-compliance.

More information can be found at Southern Downs Waste Water/Water Restrictions.

