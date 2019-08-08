Southern Region Police Officer Dismissed: Convicted of Common Assault

A police officer convicted of common assault last month has been dismissed from the Queensland Police Service.

The 41-year-old senior constable was stood down from official duties at the start of 2017, before appearing in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court last month.

He was handed a $1500 fine, and a 12-month good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded.

The officer was the subject of a subsequent disciplinary hearing in relation to misconduct involving excessive use of force and failing to treat others with respect and dignity.

In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer has been dismissed for misconduct.

