Gold Coast Man Fighting For Life After One Punch Attack At Surfers Paradise

A 34-year-old man is in the Intensive Care Unit with serious head injuries this morning, following an alleged one punch attack at Surfers Paradise.

Emergency crews were called to Orchid Ave around 1:20am, to reports a Mermaid Waters man had hit his head on the concrete ground and fallen unconscious, after he was allegedly struck by another man.



The local was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, while a teenager from Victoria was arrested.

Police later charged the 19-year-old with grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He was due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Police confirmed the victim was a 34-year-old from Mermaid Waters later on Thursday morning, after earlier reporting he was a 28-year-old from Southport.