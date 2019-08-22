Southport Private Hospital Is Getting An Upgrade

Southport Private Hospital has announced an $8 million expansion to their mental health services. Their goal is to double the number of beds and add a range of new specialty care services.

Patients seeking treatment for addiction, post-natal depression, eating and anxiety disorders will benefit from the upgrade.

The expansion is expected to be completed by February 2020 and will include spaces for group, art and music therapy, a gym, and a sensory modulated area to help reduce stress and anxiety levels.

Southport Private Hospital Executive Officer Athol Webb said he's very excited about the extra capacity.

"The additional beds and therapy areas will enhance our current services to meet increasing demand to deliver contemporary, evidence-based practice. What we’re offering is more choice and a great standard of care for our patients." - Athol Webb

The sensory modulation area will have low lighting levels and strategic sensory items like weighted blankets and massage chairs.

The expansion to Southport Private Hospital's mental health services will help them meet the increased demand from Gold Coasters and surrounding communities for quality care.