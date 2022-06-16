Souths At Risk Of Another Superstar Exit

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read says the Rabbitohs' bid to keep star hooker Damien Cook won't be a smooth process, with the emergence of young star Peter Mamouzelos set to challenge South Sydney's contract talks.

Cook, the current Blues No.9 who is off contract at the end of 2023, will start his contract negotiations with South Sydney next week according to Read.

But those contract talks will keep in mind the future of another hooker at the club, which could make things tricky for the Redfern-based club.

"We saw what happened with Adam Reynolds... It will be intriguing to see how it plays out," Read told Triple M's Rush Hour.

