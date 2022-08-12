Souths Double Down On Stadium War

South Sydney CEO Blake Solly has doubled down on his club's bid to move to the revamped Allianz Stadium in Moore Park.

As it stands, South Sydney, which has called Sydney Olympic Park home since 2006, has a deal with that location until 2030.

Solly joined Triple M's Rush Hour to explain why his club now wants out of that deal and to move back to Moore park.

"The government after six or seven years of promises to invest in the stadium (Accor Stadium), last week came to the conclusion that they're certainly not going to in the life of our current deal," Solly told Triple M's Rush Hour.

"As much as we love Accor Stadium, we want the best experience for our fans."

