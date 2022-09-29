Souths Rushing To Lock In Latrell

Triple M's own Brent Read revealed on The Rush Hour that South Sydney Rabbitohs are pushing eagerly to secure the long-term services of star player Latrell Mitchell.

The Rabbits are stressing to wrap up Mitchell's signature before he leaves for the Rugby League World Cup.

"Souths want to try getting him locked down before he goes.

"He's off-contract in a year's time.

"Basically he can sign for another club from November 1."

