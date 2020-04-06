Fast Lane Coffee Shout, this Good Friday!

If you are part of the Emergency Services, a Hospital Staff Member or a Carer for the elderly and/or disabled then we have some egg-citing news for you...

Southside Fast Lane think our Support Services in Central Queensland are egg-cellent, so they are shouting you a coffee this Good Friday!

To get your free 'Happy in a Cup' coffee, you just have to show your relevant ID to Richard and the staff at Southside Fast Lane on Gladstone Road.

This will be available Good Friday (10th April 2020) only, between 5am to 3pm.

Thank you Southside Fast Lane: 1/48 Gladstone Road, Allenstown.