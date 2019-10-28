Spanner Crabs Will Be Off Limits To Fishers From This Friday 1st November

Spanner crabs will be off limits to recreational and commercial fishers when Queensland’s annual closed season starts on 1 November 2019.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol District Officer Russell Overton said the spanner crab closure applies until midnight 15 December 2019 in all waters.

“The annual closed season allows the crabs to spawn, replenishing crab stocks to ensure a sustainable fishery for future generations to enjoy,” Mr Overton said.

“Anyone caught with spanner crabs during the closed season faces on-the-spot fines of $533 and a maximum penalty in excess of $133,000.

“Spanner crabs caught during the closed season should be carefully removed from the fishing apparatus and quickly returned to the water.”

Fisheries Queensland extended the spanner crab closure by 15 days in 2018 to provide greater protection to the species during their breeding season.

The closure dates were also brought forward to align with current spawning patterns and to enable commercial fishers to access the fishery in time to supply the valuable Christmas seafood market.

For more information on closed seasons for fishing in Queensland, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23